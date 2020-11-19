Property acquisition for new blueway state park in Southwest Virginia continues

ST. PAUL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has bought additional land for what will become the Clinch River State Park.

The park, located on the Clinch River in Southwest Virginia, will be the first blueway park for the Commonwealth.

According to a release, the DCR has bought 193 more acres for the park. Part of that area is in the town of St. Paul, beside the Sugar Hill Tract bought in August 2019.

“The addition of these two tracts of land will allow DCR and our community partners the opportunity to begin development planning of the Sugar Hill Unit in St. Paul over the coming year,” said Virginia State Park’s Western Field Operations Manager David Collett.

Another parcel of land is expected to be closed on by the end of 2020.

As of November 2020, 640 acres are acquired for Clinch River State Park in Russell and Wise Counties.

According to the release, there are future plans for more river access points.

While the master planning process for the new park will begin in 2021, there are already nine miles of hiking trails, a picnic shelter and fishing access on the Sugar Hill property. Those remain accessible to the public.

“The future of Clinch River State Park is exciting and we look forward to working with the public and partner organizations in Southwest Virginia to develop a wonderful recreation experience for all,” Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker said. “The park will help bring development and economic strength to the area.”