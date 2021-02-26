Project BBQ food truck comes to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new food truck called Project BBQ will soon begin serving up beef brisket, pulled pork, smoked turkey, and more in Johnson City.

It’s owned by Alex Weaver, who grew up in Johnson City and went to college in Austin, Texas.

Weaver has since returned to Johnson City and brought Texas-style barbecue with him.

“For me, I mean it’s awesome to be able to actually live in Austin and soak up the barbecue game from like what I think is like real barbecue, and then bring it back here and work with my family is just unbelievable really, it’s awesome,” Weaver said.

The food truck is located in the parking lot of Crown Laboratories on Mockingbird Lane.

Hours will be Thursdays and Fridays from noon until it’s gone and pre-order pickups will be available on Saturdays.

Follow the Project BBQ Facebook page for more information.