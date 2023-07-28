JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A popular barbecue spot in Johnson City is expanding with news of a second location.

According to a social media post by Project BBQ, the restaurant’s second location will be located on South Roan Street. An exact address was not provided in the post, but the restaurant said more updates and details on a grand opening will be announced in the future.

Project BBQ ownership stated in the post that they are in need of a full staff for the new location, including front-of-house, back-of-house, management and smoke team positions. The restaurant said experience is not necessary.

Anyone interested in working at the upcoming eatery is asked to send their resume to projectbbqjc@gmail.com or apply online.

Project BBQ’s flagship restaurant is located at 3301 North Roan Street in Johnson City.