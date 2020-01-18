Progress delayed on bridgework near East Church Street in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Repairs have been delayed on the bridge located at log mile 1.72 of E. Church Street, which is approximately 150 feet east of the intersection of Church Street and Bernard Avenue.

Town of Greeneville Public Works took to social media Saturday to announce that the bridge repairs are once again being delayed after a water department engineer determined that the water, gas, and sewer lines were too close together.

PREVIOUS STORY: Town of Greeneville to begin bridge work near East Church Street

The town is now waiting for a contractor to instal new valves on those lines while they relocate a storm sewer line thought to be dormant.