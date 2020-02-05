Progress continues on proposed hotel for Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Momentum continues to bring a new hotel to the City of Elizabethton.

Elizabethton Housing and Development Agency Director Kelly Geagley tells News Channel 11 that city officials are drawing up documents, and the EHDA board is expected to vote on the project Feb. 25 to bring in a Cobblestone Hotel.

Earlier this month, EHDA voted unanimously for approve a tax increment financing (TIF) application for the project.

The hotel is expected to be constructed near the Elizabethton Wal-Mart on Overmountain Drive, beside Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

