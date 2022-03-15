JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The appearance of a former US poet Laureate at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) will bring old challenges and new ideas to the Tri-Cities next month, university officials say.

Dr. Daryl Carter, professor of history and director of ETSU’s Black American Studies program, sat down with News Channel 11 to explain just what Natasha Tretheway’s arrival on campus means for the school.

“This is a time where the country is undergoing huge conversations about who we are, about what we are, what we should be, who we want to be and her story is quintessentially American,” Dr. Carter said. “And I think the audience that night is going to be both challenged to a certain degree but also pleasantly and refreshingly excited by it.”

Tretheway, who was appointed as the United States’ 19th poet laureate in 2012, is bringing her story to ETSU in the form of “Memorial Drive,” a New York Times bestselling memoir detailing her experience as the child of a mixed-race marriage in 1960’s Mississippi. Tretheway’s site says the book outlines her childhood in Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana as well as the upending of her world after the murder of her mother.

“It fits in with so many things that we’re talking about as a nation right now,” Dr. Carter said. “And so her event on April 6 is going to be one of the biggest events of the year.”

Carter said Tretheway will be the program’s flagship speaker for the year, and that her words may connect with students and the public in ways they might not expect.

“We see this all the time, and it’s part of the best tradition of a university, which is expose people to things that they are unfamiliar with,” Dr. Carter said. “And instill a sense of value and curiosity and empathy. And learning is a lifelong endeavor, not a temporary exercise towards employment, but a lifelong exercise that stimulates the soul.”

The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 6 p.m. on April 6 in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts ETSU Foundation grand hall.