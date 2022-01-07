Proceeds from ice skating to benefit local non-profit

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you are looking for something to do on a cold weekend, why not try ice skating?

This weekend when you purchase tickets to go ice skating at Horse Creek Farms in Chuckey, Tennessee, all of the proceeds will benefit the Isaiah 117 House in Greenville.

Tickets will be $15 each, and the rink will open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The Isaiah 117 House is a non-profit organization whose mission is to care for children who are waiting on foster care placement.

The organization has homes spanning across six states, but the Isaiah 117 House got its start in Carter County, Tennessee.