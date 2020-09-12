Local pro-cannabis group hosting ‘It’s About Time Cannabis’ rally all day Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of pro-cannabis activists will rally on the intersection of University Parkway and State of Franklin Road all day Saturday in efforts to spark change surrounding cannabis legislature.

According to the Facebook event page, the event is part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness and knowledge in regard to cannabis and its uses, with over 30 other cities participating in the ‘It’s About Time Cannabis’ rally.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will cover the event both on-air and online at WJHL.com.