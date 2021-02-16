Privilege tax reduction may be on the way for Johnson City restaurants

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City leaders are considering a tax break for restaurants hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a privilege, that’s why it’s called a privilege tax but it doesn’t feel like a privilege these days,” said Nathan Brand, Timber’s co-owner and chef.

The City Commission is in the early stages of possibly reducing the privilege tax for restaurants during a pandemic.

“It’s not retroactive because the pandemic that we are currently involved in has crossed over into 2021. It moves this applicability to the end of this year,” said Johnson City City Attorney Sunny Sandos.

The amended ordinance for consideration by Johnson City.

Restaurants that serve liquor pay the state-mandated fee based on occupancy. (Those that seat less than 75 people do not have to pay the privilege tax.)

“It does include our patios which we’re notable to use for a large portion of the year whether it’s too cold, too rainy or what have you,” said Brand. “So, the way that the state counts occupancy has made it very difficult for us.

The ordinance would bump restaurants down a category, creating a savings of $50 to $150, money that can go a long way according to Brand who says his business has lost about 30% in revenue.

“That little bit of extra money that was previously committed to taxes makes innovation and experimentation and community outreach all the more possible,” he said.

Across downtown, Go Burrito’s owner, Douglas Carroll, also thankful for any break he can get.

“$150 can go a long way on social media advertising,” Carroll said. “The government still needs to pay its city employees so any diversion back to me can be incredibly helpful.”

Carroll says Johnson City allowing designated curbside spots has helped offset the loss in revenue.

“There’s days when we don’t know if 22 people are going to walk in the door or 250 people are going to walk through the door,” Carroll said. “It’s completely unpredictable and for our business plan, we expect downtown for at least a couple hundred people to walk through the door everyday.”

The Johnson City commission will have the first reading of this ordinance at their meeting Thursday.