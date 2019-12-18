Private investigator discusses finding body believed to be Luc Vance

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Loved ones, volunteers, and law enforcement spent more than a month searching for missing Unicoi County man Luc Vance.

Private investigators Chris and Trudy Colbough have been collecting evidence for the past few weeks but only started searching on the ground Monday afternoon.

“It was our first day searching and we didn’t go out until one o’clock,” Chris said. “We were only out two hours…that’s why we felt led,” said Trudy.

After reading a letter written by Vance – they decided to search the immediate area around Vance’s home

In a heavily wooded ahead about three-quarters of a mile away – that’s where they made their first discovery.

Inside that backpack was what led them and authorities to believe the body was Luc.

“First I found a seat cushion before I found the backpack and it wasn’t like a hunter’s seat cushion that was waterproofed and camouflaged- it was a kitchen table seat cushion, which we later found out — it did link back to the Vance household,” Colbaugh said.

After finding the cushion and the backpack, the Colbaugh’s then discovered the body. Inside that backpack is what led authorities to believe the body was Luc.

It was “things like something that would be from the restaurant or pictures that were maybe in the backpack that would lead you to say ‘Yeah, this probably belonged to Luc Vance,'” he said.

He says the body was so decomposed identification was not possible. Until the results of the autopsy are complete – he and the family are working through a lot of unknowns.

“They still have questions…I think those questions will be answered as the reports and things come back,” Colbaugh said.

Like Sheriff Hensley and the other investigators, Colbaugh says he doesn’t believe there was any foul play… but he says he’s not ruling anything out.

“Until the toxicologies and the medical examiner’s reports and anything like that that they may be running comes back- we’re sort of in a holding mode,” he said.

The Colbaughs say if it wasn’t for the work of the search crews beforehand, they don’t think they would have found the body. And they say the spot where the body was found showed no signs of previously searched.

“Them marking everywhere they had been sort of helps you find where they haven’t been,” he said.

The husband and wife team were connected to the family of Luc Vance through their second cousin. They say they felt compelled to help because of the length of the case and lack of evidence.

“It was very humbling, it’s not something that you want to find, but it was something I felt like we had to do to get the family closure,” he said.