Principal: Daniel Boone student who fell off moving vehicle passes away

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 16-year-old student at Daniel Boone High School has died after he fell off a moving vehicle on Sept. 12.

Daniel Boone principal Tim Campbell told News Channel 11 that Jonathan Coglianese passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on Monday. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing, Campbell said.

Coglianese was a junior at Daniel Boone and was described by Campbell as a fun-loving student with many friends. Coglianese’s older brother is a senior at Daniel Boone, according to Campbell.

Campbell said there are extra counselors as well as local youth leaders and adults at the school Tuesday. They will remain at the school for support throughout the remainder of the week.

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) first reported the Coglianese’s accident on Sept. 13. The KPD stated three 16-year-old boys were driving on Patriot Way and that one was “either sitting on the passenger door window sill or clinging to the outside of the vehicle.”

Investigators said there was no collision, but one of the boys, now identified as Coglianese, fell from the vehicle and hit his head.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have more coverage throughout the day both on-air and online.