SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare will remain at the school following pushback from the community surrounding his reassignment.

Sullivan County Schools Director Evelyn Rafalowski announced Monday that the decision followed a June school board meeting that brought multiple speakers before leaders to express their disappointment.

“I listened to each speaker, and I want to commend them on how they conducted themselves and the message they wanted to convey,” a news release penned by Rafalowski read. “I especially want to recognize Dawson Jones, a rising senior at Sullivan East, for his professionalism and passion for his school.”

According to the June 13 announcement, Hare had previously expressed an interest in a transfer, and when the opportunity became available, the director of schools reassigned him to another position in a lateral move.

Hare has been the principal at Sullivan East for five years and will continue leading the school’s administration.

Rafalowski also revealed in the release that West Ridge Annex Principal Mark Foster will take over as the student services coordinator at the central office.