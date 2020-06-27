Pride caravan to focus on Black LGBTQ+ activists

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — June marks Pride Month, and with the 2020 TriPride parade and events canceled, the organization decided to band together with a handful of regional movements to host a Pride caravan on Saturday at 5:30.

The caravan will leave from the pavilion at Founders Park and will focus on Black LGBTQ+ activists and aims to remain respectful of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Caravan organizers encourage participants to decorate their vehicles with flags, signs, and banners in support of the LGBTQ+ and Black communities.

The caravan will leave from the pavilion at 5:30 p.m., make its way through downtown, and continue onto University Parkway and East Main Street, then down North Roan Street and State of Franklin to head back to the pavilion.

Participants will follow traffic laws and drive with their hazard lights on.

Organizations co-hosting the event include TriPride, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, PFLAG Tri-Cities, Tri-Cities Transgender, and the Pride Community Center.

