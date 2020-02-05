Price Less closing Bristol, Va. store

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Price Less grocery store in Bristol, Va. is closing.

According to the store manager, the date of closing has not been finalized.

The store is located in the 2000 block of Lee Highway, off Exit 5. It is in a shopping center that includes a Harbor Freight and U.S. Post Office location.

A search on the Price Less website’s store locator shows that the Bristol, Va. store has been removed from searches.

Price Less is owned by Houchens Industries, Inc., based in Bowling Green, Ky. Houchens also owns Food Giant, IGA and Save a Lot locations.