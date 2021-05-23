Preview: Town of Unicoi to host British car show

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The town of Unicoi and Appalachian British Car Society (ABCS) will host a car show on Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. until noon at the tourist information center in Unicoi.

Cars will sit in the visitor center’s parking lot, welcoming people to stop by and admire and learn about the vehicles.

“We have some beautiful automobiles to show off,” said ABCS member Ben Bailey. “We want people to see these cars the way we do and appreciate the find craftsmanship.”

The British car show is open to all vintage vehicles.

Those who are interested can register online at ExploreUnicoi.com, and there is not entrance fee.

For more information, contact the tourist information center at 423-735-0517.