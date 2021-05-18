Preview: State Street Tattoo Fest kicks off May 21-23

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tattoo artists from all over the country will stream into State Street May 21-23 for the State Street Tattoo Fest 2021.

The Bristol Tattoo Co. along with several other local businesses will sponsor the event at the Foundation Event Facility at 620 State St.

According to Bristol Tattoo Co. Owner Justin Brown, dozens of tattoo artists will be available throughout the festival for walk-in tattoo opportunities.

“We’ll have 70 tattooers from all over the county coming into Bristol and tattooing at the Foundation,” Brown said. “So, you can walk up and get a tattoo from somebody.”

While some artists may be busy with big tattoo pieces, plenty will be open for those who wish to get a tattoo after seeing the artists’ work.

The event kicks off Friday, May 21 from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. and launches again Sunday, May 22 from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday’s hours will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per day, with children 15 years and younger free.

Other events at the festival include a pin-up contest, live entertainment, tattoo competition and plenty of vendors.

Sponsors include the Bristol Tattoo Co., AXYS Rotary, BC Tattoo Supply, Lost State Distilling, The Birthplace of Country Music Bristol, The Bristol Hotel, 99.3 X and more.

The upcoming weekend’s festival would’ve marked the third annual State Street Tattoo Fest; however, last year’s event was canceled amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions that followed.

For more information, visit StateStTattooFest.com.