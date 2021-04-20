PREVIEW: Kids at Bays event to kick off Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Families looking for a unique and entertaining learning experience especially for the kids need look no further than Bay Mountain Park’s upcoming Kids at Bays event Saturday.

From noon until 5 p.m., park admission is free for children.

Festivities include food trucks, games, door prizes and celebrating the wolves’ birthday at 2 p.m.

“We’ve got birthday cards that the kids can make for wolves,” said Bays Mountain Park Manager Rob Cole. “We’re going to do that at the amphitheater where thy can safely spread out.”

City trucks will also be featured on the site for a first-ever Bays Mountain Touch-a-Truck event.