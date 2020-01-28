President Trump set to nominate ETSU President Dr. Noland to TVA Board of Directors

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a release Tuesday from U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), it was announced that President Donald Trump is expected to announce ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors. Directors Virginia Lodge and Ronald Walter rotated off the nine-member board last year.

Former Tennessee house Speaker Beth Harwell is also expected to be nominated. Noland, 52, would be eight years younger than the board’s next youngest directors. James Thompson and Jeff Smith both are 60.

Senator Alexander said in that release, “Brian is a respected leader in East Tennessee, and during his tenure as president, he has helped transform Tennessee’s fourth largest university, East Tennessee State University. His administrative experience makes him the right person to help keep TVA on a good path – to continue to provide clean, cheap, reliable electricity at the lowest possible rates for homes and businesses through the seven-state Tennessee Valley region. I hope the Senate will quickly consider his nomination and look forward to his confirmation.”

TVA directors serve staggered five-year terms. They are paid an annual stipend, according to the agency’s 10-K filed with the Security and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2019. For 2019, those amounts were $52,702 for directors who don’t chair committees and $543,745 for those that do. The nine-member board’s chair, James R. Thompson III, was paid $58,650.

Alexander also sent a separate release congratulating Harwell on her nomination.

I have encouraged and admired Beth and her style of leadership since she began her career in public service. — Sen. Lamar Alexander