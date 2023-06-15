JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The president of the International Storytelling Center (ISC) in Jonesborough has decided to step down after a decade at the helm.

A release from ISC states the center’s board of directors accepted President Kiran Singh Sirah’s resignation. Sirah has served as president of the storytelling center since 2013.

The release states Sirah is stepping down to spend more time with family and his parents in the United Kingdom.

“My time at ISC has been a decade of love — building friendships, fostering connections, and advancing the art of storytelling as a force for good in the world,” Sirah said in the release. “I extend my sincere love to everyone that has been part of this incredible journey and my deep gratitude for my time serving this institution, our community, and the most beautiful, democratic artform in the world.”

During his time at the ISC, Sirah established the three-year Young Appalachian Story Summit and oversaw the center’s streaming platform.

“Kiran has been instrumental in raising the organization’s national and international profile,” said Lynda Harris, ISC Board Chair. “ISC is grateful for his 10 years of passionate dedication.”

The ISC plans to conduct a national search for a new executive director.