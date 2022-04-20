GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Forest Service and Department of Agriculture (USDA) are planning to burn roughly 600 acres in Greene County starting Thursday.

Photo: A map of the area along Upper Rough Branch Road that will be part of a USDA prescribed burn. (Courtesy of the USDA)

A release from the USDA states that depending on weather and fuel conditions, firefighters from the Cherokee National Forest will begin the burn during a “window of opportunity.” That window lasts from April 21 through April 30.

The burn is planned for an area in Greene County along Upper Rough Branch Road.

According to the USDA, prescribed burns are conducted for a variety of reasons, including habitat improvement, harmful vegetation removal and reduction of later fire hazards.

“Prescribed fires are implemented in accordance with a written burn plan that prescribes specific weather and smoke dispersion conditions to exist before crews proceed,” the release states. “Crews are responsible for igniting vegetation, monitoring control, and spread of fire and smoke, ensuring fire is held by control features, and monitoring fire behavior.”

Anyone with questions regarding the burn is asked to contact the Unaka Ranger District at 423-638-4109 or visit the USDA’s website.