Prescribed burns planned for Cherokee National Forest

(WJHL) – A release from the United States Department of Agriculture details planned prescribed burns for the Cherokee National Forest.

The burns will happen across Northeast Tennessee during the Spring, as weather conditions permit.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, a prescribed burn is scheduled for multiple reasons and can reduce hazardous fuels, provide forage for game, and minimize the spread of pest insects.

Smoke may be visible when these burns occur.

Areas to be burned in the Unaka Ranger District include:

– Devil’s Kitchen, Greene County

– Green Knob, Unicoi County

– Rich Mountain, Unicoi County

– South California Creek, Unicoi County

– Horse Cove Gap, Washington County

– Stone 4, Carter County

– Big Pine, Unicoi County.

Prescribed burn areas in the Watauga Ranger District are:

– Jones Ridge, Sullivan County

– Heaberlin, Johnson County

– Rutter Ridge, Johnson County

– Battleham, Johnson County

– Job Corps, Sullivan County

– Sulphur Springs, Sullivan County.

You can read more about the prescribed burns on the National Forest Service website.