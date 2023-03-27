SCOTT/WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Geroge Washington and Jefferson National Forest, Clinch Ranger district will conduct prescribed burns in Scott and Wise County on Tuesday.

The 10-acre burn units will be located near High Knob in Scott and Wise County. The Glades burn unit will be located 1.8 miles northwest of Bark Camp Lake Recreation Area, 4.8 miles southwest of Tacoma, Va. and 5.9 miles northwest of Dungannon, Va.

The Camp Rock unit will be located 2.5 miles south of Norton and the Osbrone Rock unit will be located 3.5 miles southwest of Tacoma and 3.5 miles southeast of Norton.

The forest service noted that smoke may be visible around the High Knob area, along State Route 619 and Forest Road 238 for the duration of the burns.