UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The U.S. Forest Service said prescribed burning will occur Thursday in the Embreeville area of Unicoi County.

Forest Service officials said approximately 1,950 acres of the Rich Mountain area in Unicoi County will be burned.

The area is about five miles southwest of Erwin, and officials told News Channel 11 that smoke will be visible in the area for days.

Crews will be actively lighting fires in the Rich Mountain area throughout Thursday, officials said.