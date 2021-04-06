Prescribed burn planned in Scott and Wise counties Wednesday

DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Forest Service plans to conduct a prescribed burn in Scott and Wise counties on Wednesday.

The Forest Service says the 1,603-acre prescribed burn unit is located about two miles from north Dungannon and adjacent to State Route 664 and Forest Road 700. Ramey Branch Creek and Little Stony Creek are also adjacent to the burn unit.

The Forest Service’s objective is to reduce the buildup of dry leaves and wood in forested areas that can lead to uncontrolled wildfires.

Smoke may be seen or smelled in Coeburn, Dungannon, and along Highway 72, according to forestry officials.

The Forest Service says firefighters will monitor the area for several days after the burn.