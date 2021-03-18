Prescribed burn planned for Whitetop Mountain this weekend

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL) — Forestry officials are planning to conduct a prescribed burn on Whitetop Mountain over the weekend.

According to the USDA Forest Service, a 140-acre fire will be set Saturday or Sunday if weather conditions are appropriate. The burn area is adjacent to and southwest of Forest Road 89. Forestry personnel plan to begin ignition mid to late-afternoon.

About a mile of the Appalachian Trail through the Whitetop bald area will be temporarily closed until fire managers deem trail conditions safe for hikers. Forest Road 89 will also be temporarily closed.

The Forest Service says the prescribed burn will improve wildlife habitats within the burn area. It will also reduce the buildup of dried leaves and wood that can fuel wildfires.

The Forest Service says smoke may be visible from nearby communities. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area for several days after the burn.