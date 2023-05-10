KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 15th annual Racks by the Tracks festival kicks off in Kingsport on Saturday. The process of setting up for the event has started and involves lots of help.

Live music from tribute bands such as The Crue and Blank 281 will perform live music along with Donny and the Dry Heavers.

Bradley Hoover, director of sports for Visit Kingsport, says there will be a lot of different barbeque options for guests to try and choose from.

Get a beverage to go with your barbeque as guests over 21 can purchase a tasting ticket.

“While we’re having the music going, we’ll be having some tastings as well,” said Hoover. “We’re going to have a hundred different types of beers, wine, seltzers and sangrias that are being served.”

The Racks by the Tracks festival will also be hosting a 5k and 10k on Saturday at 9 a.m.

“If you want to combine the two, we have what’s called the Boss Hog Challenge,” said Hoover.

By participating in the Boss Hog Challenge, runners will receive a free t-shirt.

Hoover said it takes days to get ready for the event by setting up chairs, tables, and stage equipment.

Organizers like Joe Doran, delivery manager for Action Rentals, said they started on Wednesday to get a head start.

“There is a lot involved,” said Doran. “We do our tents and stuff today but, it takes most of the day to get it done.”

Hoover said depending on the weather, they could be setting up Friday until midnight.

“It’s one of those things that we couldn’t do it with our staff only,” said Hoover.

The Racks by the Tracks Festival will be held at the Kingsport Farmers Market Saturday, May 13. Races start at 9 a.m. and other festivities begin at 11 a.m. You can purchase tickets at any area Food City store or online at the Racks by the Tracks website.