LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Preparations continue for 2019 TriPride festival in Kingsport

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Preparations are underway for the second event of its kind in the Tri-Cities aimed at celebrating diversity and pride in the LGBTQ community.

The 2019 TriPride Parade and Festival will be held in Kingsport this year.

Last year, the inaugural TriPride Parade was held in downtown Johnson City. 

More than 10,000 people took part in last year’s events and organizers hope its success will continue in downtown Kingsport.

SEE ALSO: Downtown Kingsport to host 2019 TriPride festival

Recently, members of TriPride in our region also participated in the Knox Pride parade in Knoxville.

The 2019 TriPride Parade and Festival is scheduled to take place Saturday, September 7th in Kingsport. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss