Preparations continue for 2019 TriPride festival in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Preparations are underway for the second event of its kind in the Tri-Cities aimed at celebrating diversity and pride in the LGBTQ community.

The 2019 TriPride Parade and Festival will be held in Kingsport this year.

Last year, the inaugural TriPride Parade was held in downtown Johnson City.

More than 10,000 people took part in last year’s events and organizers hope its success will continue in downtown Kingsport.

Recently, members of TriPride in our region also participated in the Knox Pride parade in Knoxville.

TriPride morning shift representing @knoxpridefest !Posted by TriPride on Saturday, June 22, 2019

The 2019 TriPride Parade and Festival is scheduled to take place Saturday, September 7th in Kingsport.