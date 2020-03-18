Premiere of ‘The Library That Dolly Built’ to be rescheduled at Carter County’s Stateline Drive-In

FILE – In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Parton will perform a new song “Faith” in a gospel medley at the Country Music Association Awards on the Nov. 13 awards show in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — People in Carter County wanting to view a full-length documentary about Dolly Parton’s work with the Imagination Library will have to wait just a little bit longer.

Stateline Drive-In announced they’re having to reschedule the premiere of “The Library That Dolly Built” to a later date.

The theater said this is due to new guidelines involving COVID-19.

Stateline is hoping to reopen in April.

Carter County received a chance to host the viewing after the county’s Imagination Library received the “Community in Excellence” honor from the national branch of the agency.

They are the only branch from Tennessee to receive the accolade, and are in the running for a possible visit from Dolly Parton in the future.