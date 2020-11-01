Pre-election prayer vigil to be held at Sullivan Central High School Monday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pre-election prayer vigil is to be held at Sullivan Central High School Monday night, according to Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance.

At 6:30 p.m. Monday, hear “prayers and words of encouragement from local pastors and special singing by Lee Fish and Dena Bowling,” a flyer sent to News Channel 11 said.

Masks will be required at the event and participants are asked to maintain social distancing.

Sullivan Central High School is located at 131 Shipley Ferry Road in Blountville.