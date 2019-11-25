Prayer vigil to be held for Lucas Vance Monday night

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Family members of a missing Unicoi County man are preparing for a prayer vigil Monday night as they reach out for the community’s help.

35-year-old Lucas Vance was last seen on October 29 at his home on Marbleton Road.

His family says it’s if he vanished, leaving without his cell phone, wallet and car keys.

Last week, Sheriff Mike Hensley said investigators found a letter suggesting that Vance was planning on harming himself.

The sheriff says the letter was in Vance’s handwriting and referenced his loved ones.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff: Letter suggests missing Unicoi Co. man Luc Vance planned to harm himself

The family of Vance posted a message on Facebook, saying in part, “Yes he was depressed and in my opinion the letters were feelings that he expressed on paper.”

The family adds that there were items, including money, missing from his home, but they add, “There is so many unanswered questions that point to other things than Luc harming himself.”

Monday night’s prayer circle is set for 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Vance’s business, The Maple Grove Restaurant.

More information on the event can be found on Facebook by clicking here.