Prayer vigil scheduled Tuesday night for football player injured in yard work accident

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A prayer vigil is scheduled to take place Tuesday night as community members rally around a local high school football player.

Nate Radar, a student at Daniel Boone High School, was injured Monday in a yard work accident.

Organizers of Tuesday night’s prayer vigil said Rader was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and was expected to undergo surgery.

The prayer vigil is set to take place at Pride Park between Daniel Boone High School and Crossroads Christian Church at 7 p.m.

The release added, “Monetary donations, gifts and cards will be accepted and will be delivered to Rader and his family in Nashville on Wednesday morning. Attendees are asked to park in the gravel lot next to the church and to observe COVID-19 protocol.”