Prayer Vigil held in Kingsport for troops

KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Blue Star Moms held a prayer vigil to honor the fallen soldiers in Kabul and pray for the safe return of deployed soldiers.

The group, veterans, and other supporters met at Memorial Pak in Kingsport.

“With everything going on, this is the best thing we can do as Blue Star moms. To get everybody together and pray,” said Mylessia Thacker, president of Blue Star Moms. “We’re here for the families of the fallen. We’re here for those troops and the vets that’s come back.”

The group works with Eastman’s “E-Vets”, the V.A, and aims to support and help soldiers and their families.