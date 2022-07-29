JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge tree-trimming contractors will be performing maintenance on power lines resulting in temporary outages for downtown Johnson City on Monday, a press release from the company says.

According to the release, power will be disconnected from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, August 1, with approximately 25 homes in the 500 block of Highland Avenue and 600 Block of Lamont Street to be affected.

Power will be reconnected during the lunch hour at noon, but will be disconnected again at 1 p.m. until all tree-trimming work is completed.

Residents in the 502 to 526 area of Highland Avenue and 603 to 629 area of Lamont are advised to plan for outages, including securing alternate charging arrangements for anyone with medicinal device needs and securing perishable foods, the release states.

BrightRidge advises motorists to use caution in the work zones and seek alternative routes if possible.