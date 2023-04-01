Update: As of 6:20 p.m., 3% of customers with BrightRidge remain without power, with Boones Creek, NorthWest JC and Piney Flats seeing the most.

At 6:20 p.m., Appalachian Power continues to see outages in Kingsport and Weber City, according to their outage map.

A release from Appalachian Power at 6:30 p.m. said more than 83,000 customers are still seeing outages. The release states, “More than 49,000 of those customers are in West Virginia, 31,400 are in Virginia and 2,600 are in Tennessee.“

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Power outages have been reported across Brightridges service area following strong and damaging winds on Saturday.

According to the BrightRidge outage map, around 16% of customers, or 13,000, in their service area are without power. Some of the hardest hit areas as of approximately 5:30 p.m., Fall Branch, Sulphur Springs, Jonesborough, Harmony, Southeast JC and Pinecrest.

Click here to view the entire BrightRidge outage map for the latest information.

You can report outages via the BrightRidge Smarthub app, or by calling (423) 952-5000.

Appalachian Power is now reporting outages within its service area. According to their outage map:

Sullivan County, Tenn. – more than 1,000 customers are without power

Washington County, Va. – more than 500 customers are without power

Smyth County, Va. – more than 500 customers are without power

Check the map the Appalachian Power outage map for more information.

BVU Authority is also reporting outages within its service area. Click here to view their outage map.

The Greenville Energy Authority is also reporting roughly 1,500 outages in their service area. Click here to see the GEA outage map.