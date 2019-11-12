1  of  3
Power outages reported across Tri-Cities following snow

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Winter weather has caused more than 1,000 customers to be without power in our region.

RELATED: Storm Team 11: Burst of Snow and Arctic Cold Arrives This Morning

The following electric companies have reported outages across their coverage area:

Appalachian Power

  • Hawkins County – 436 Customers
  • Sullivan County – 99 Customers
  • Scott County – 97 Customers
  • Russell County – 15 Customers
  • Washington County, VA – 15 Customers

BrightRidge

  • Cherokee – 52 Customers
  • Northeast JC – 8 Customers
  • Northwest JC – 4 Customers
  • Southeast JC & Pinecrest – 1 Customer
  • Sulphur Springs – 1 Customer

Old Dominion Power

  • Wise County – Fewer than 5
  • Russell County – Fewer than 5

Holston Electric

  • 4 Customers without Power

