Power outages reported across Tri-Cities following snow

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Winter weather has caused more than 1,000 customers to be without power in our region.

The following electric companies have reported outages across their coverage area:

Appalachian Power

Hawkins County – 436 Customers

Sullivan County – 99 Customers

Scott County – 97 Customers

Russell County – 15 Customers

Washington County, VA – 15 Customers

BrightRidge

Cherokee – 52 Customers

Northeast JC – 8 Customers

Northwest JC – 4 Customers

Southeast JC & Pinecrest – 1 Customer

Sulphur Springs – 1 Customer

Old Dominion Power

Wise County – Fewer than 5

Russell County – Fewer than 5

Holston Electric

4 Customers without Power

This list will be updated as News Channel 11 receives information