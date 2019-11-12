Power outages reported across Tri-Cities following snow

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Winter weather has caused more than 1,000 customers to be without power in our region.
The following electric companies have reported outages across their coverage area:
Appalachian Power
- Hawkins County – 436 Customers
- Sullivan County – 99 Customers
- Scott County – 97 Customers
- Russell County – 15 Customers
- Washington County, VA – 15 Customers
BrightRidge
- Cherokee – 52 Customers
- Northeast JC – 8 Customers
- Northwest JC – 4 Customers
- Southeast JC & Pinecrest – 1 Customer
- Sulphur Springs – 1 Customer
Old Dominion Power
- Wise County – Fewer than 5
- Russell County – Fewer than 5
Holston Electric
- 4 Customers without Power
This list will be updated as News Channel 11 receives information