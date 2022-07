(WJHL) – Portions of Southwest Virginia are without power Wednesday evening.

According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, several counties are affected by the outages.

Affected counties are:

Buchanan County – 465 outages

Dickeson County – 157 outages

Scott County – 373 outages

Smyth County – 799 outages

Washington County – 646 outages

Wise County – 617 outages

Check back with New’s Channel 11 for updates.