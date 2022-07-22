KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company on Friday morning confirmed a power outage at the manufacturing site at 10:58 a.m.

Viewers began to flood News Channel 11’s phone and inbox with calls and messages raising concerns surrounding a purple vapor that appeared to be rising from the Eastman facility.

Over an hour later at 12:08 p.m., Eastman officials provided an update regarding the outage, revealing that the facility is working to shut down operations at its site. As these shutdowns persist, Eastman officials stated in a news release that “loud steam venting will occur and plumes of steam will be visible.”

One such steam release was identified as iodine from a site flare, resulting in a purple vapor, which has since stopped.

Eastman said site leaders have no reason to believe this incident threatened those onsite or outside of the plant, and no injuries have been reported. A shelter in place had been established among employees but has since been lifted.

The chemical company continues to work with the City of Kingsport as the situation develops, according to Eastman. A voicemail from Kingsport alerts community members that officials continue to monitor the situation. City leaders also advised against traveling near the Eastman facility to avoid traffic congestion and delays.

News Channel 11 reached out to several spokespeople with Eastman, officials with the City of Kingsport, the Kingsport Police Department, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Kingsport Fire Department for more information.

Before Eastman released its update, Kingsport EMA Director Jim Bean confirmed with News Channel 11 that the department had been notified of a power outage along with a “release that caused a sheen on the water.”

