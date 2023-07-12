Update: According to Appalachian Power’s website, the outage was reduced to 99 customers in a significantly smaller radius as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A power outage impacting over 650 customers in downtown Kingsport was reported by Appalachian Power on Wednesday.

According to the company’s outage map, around 670 customers lost power around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The estimated impact area spans a triangle with points near Kingsport Carousel & Park, the intersection of Bridghtridge and Belmeade Drives and the intersection of Industry and Wilcox Drives.

The estimated impact area can be seen in the above map.

Appalachian Power’s map estimates that power will be restored around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Appalachian Power representatives for more information on the outage’s cause and repair timeline.