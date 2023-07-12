Update: According to Appalachian Power’s website, the outage was reduced to 99 customers in a significantly smaller radius as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A power outage impacting over 650 customers in downtown Kingsport was reported by Appalachian Power on Wednesday.
According to the company’s outage map, around 670 customers lost power around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The estimated impact area spans a triangle with points near Kingsport Carousel & Park, the intersection of Bridghtridge and Belmeade Drives and the intersection of Industry and Wilcox Drives.
Appalachian Power’s map estimates that power will be restored around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
News Channel 11 has reached out to Appalachian Power representatives for more information on the outage’s cause and repair timeline.