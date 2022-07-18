ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds were without power in Abingdon Monday morning, according to Appalachian Power.

The Appalachian Power Outage Map reported that as of 11:19 a.m., 902 customers were without power on the north side of Abingdon. As of 11:56 a.m., only 13 customers lacked power in the area.

The map states that the outage is estimated to have begun at 10:04 a.m. The cause of the outage was described as “tree contact” by Appalachian Power.

News Channel 11 has reached out to town officials for further details on the outage’s impact on traffic.

