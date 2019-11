JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands are currently without power in Johnson City, according to the BrightRidge electric outage map.

Northwest Johnson City and Boones Creek are the two areas affected the hardest.

We have reached out to BrightRidge for comment about the outage.

Washington County 911 dispatchers tell us there are reports of several trees down in the county, including some downed power lines.

You can stay up to date with the outage by visiting the company’s map by clicking here.