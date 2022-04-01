KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium took to Facebook on Friday to announce that although the power is out at park facilities, explorers can still visit to enjoy the nature and hiking trails.

The outage caused the closure of the Nature Center, which includes the planetarium, according to park officials.

The park’s power has been out since Thursday, March 31, and Bays Mountain leaders predict it will return by Saturday.

The circumstances surrounding the power outage remain unclear at this time.