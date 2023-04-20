BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol, Tennessee students will benefit from the return of the Power of Play 5k. The race is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The proceeds from the race go to Bristol Tennessee City Schools PE teachers. Students in the district can run for free if they pre-register before the event day. The cost to run is $20 for adults and $10 for students.

The race begins at 9 a.m. For more information,n go to www.btcs.org and look for the Power of Health Power of Play Icon on the homepage.