CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power says more than 300 customers in Russell County still do not have power as of Monday night.

According to the utility’s outage map, the outage is impacting 361 customers in the Castlewood area.

Russell County Emergency Management Director Jess Powers said trees fell on power lines and now those power lines will have to be replaced.

The power outage began just before 3 a.m. Monday.

Appalachian estimates that power won’t be restored until 4 p.m. Tuesday.