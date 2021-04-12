Power line maintenance to impact traffic along South Roan Street beginning Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge says power line maintenance will impact traffic along South Roan Street in Johnson City later this week.

Maintenance contractors will be working on the section of South Roan Street between University Parkway and East Chestnut Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Crews will be removing vegetation that encroaches on power lines.

BrightRidge says drivers should seek alternate routes if possible and use caution if driving in the work zone.