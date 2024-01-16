JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Area power distributors and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) are asking customers to voluntarily reduce electrical usage as a several-day cold snap arrives.

News releases from BrightRidge and Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) describe some specifics requested of residential customers and say action will help decrease the possibility of the kind of rolling blackouts implemented during the late December 2022 cold snap.

“The voluntary reduction is needed to help TVA reduce the risk of implementing rolling power interruptions during this extreme weather event,” BTES CEO Clayton Dowell said in a release.

BTES said lowering a home thermostat by a degree or two helps, and lowering it by three or four degrees “is even better.”

BrightRidge’s release also suggested shutting down and unplugging unnecessary electrical appliances like unused computers, printers, monitors, televisions and gaming systems.

BrightRidge suggested avoiding the use of large appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines or dryers during “peak electricity demand”. Peak demand during cold periods lasts from about 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily.

BTES said keeping window coverings closed on “the non-sunny side of homes” is also helpful, while those coverings can be open where bright sunlight is available to provide extra heat.

BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said TVA has told power distributors the likelihood of rolling blackouts recurring is low.

“TVA has invested millions in weatherization and system improvements since December 2022, and currently has not indicated any concerns about meeting the required electrical load,” Dykes said.

Status reports on the power situations will be provided on TVA’s and BTES’s Facebook pages.