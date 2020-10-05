Pound, Va. Police in search of two suspects said to be connected to stabbings

POUND, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities in Pound, Virginia are attempting to locate two individuals wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder.

29-year-old Gwendolyn Faye Nelson, also known as “Lyn” Nelson is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding.

Bennie Hicks

Gwendolyn Nelson

42-year-old Bennie Hicks, who is also wanted by police, faces one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding.

According to a report, Nelson and Hicks were connected to two separate stabbing incidents in the city. In the first incident, a man was struck with a baseball bat and stabbed with the second incident happening later that day.

Police said in the second incident a woman was discovered assualted with numerous stab wounds.

The following was posted to the Pound, VA Police Department Facebook page:

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of these two suspects please contact Pound Police Chief Tony R. Baker at 276-298-7020 or Captain Wallace at 276-298-7327 or Wise County Dispatch at 276-328-3756. If in another jurisdiction outside of Wise County, VA or if seen in another State then contact your local or State Police. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.