POUND, Va. (WJHL) – After recent flooding affected different counties in Wise, some residents of Pound, Va. are left to pick up the pieces.

On Friday afternoon, a crew hired by neighbors worked to restore the washed-out bridge that caused five families to be trapped, including Tracy Barker.

Barker spoke with News Channel 11 about her experience of being trapped across a river on Thursday. “It receded some and then you could see where everything is just – there was probably about an eight-foot section or more that was gone.”

Down the road, Elloise Hall recalls being trapped in her home. “All I did here yesterday was sit here and watch, waiting on it to recede or stop. Couldn’t call for help because couldn’t nobody get up through here. So it was just a wait and see thing.”

Although Barker and Hall’s homes didn’t sustain any damage, both said they have never seen this much water in Pound.

“My mom went through a flood back in, I think, the 50’s, she was very young then. But nothing like this,” said Barker.

Barker told News Channel 11 she’s been following the flooding news in Buchanan County, but never imagined it would hit close to home. “You just think, nothing like that would happen here but unfortunately it’s happening here too.”

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) has extended the Southwest Virginia Flooding Home Cleanup Hotline to Wise and Dickenson county. The hotline can be reached by calling 276-258-0029 and will remain open through August 19.