Pound man sentenced to 8 years for July 4, 2018 domestic shooting

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting his girlfriend and holding her against her will.

A Wise County judge sentenced Brian Patrick Williams, 37 of Pound, to 18 years in prison with 10 years suspended. He faced up to 33 years in prison.

Williams pleaded guilty in June to charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and felony abduction.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, Williams shot his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in Pound on July 4, 2018.

“This man shot his girlfriend in the arm and stood over her with a gun while she suffered,” Slemp said. “He showed no mercy or remorse after inflicting serious, life-threatening injuries on her. On behalf of the citizens of this Commonwealth, I ask the Court to send him to prison for a long time.”

Slemp says Williams kept his girlfriend from leaving his residence and security camera video showed him chasing her with a gun, pulling her to the ground, and aiming the gun at her. After shooting her, he continued to hold her at gunpoint, Slemp says.

The victim recovered from her injuries.

Slemp also says Williams said “if I had to do it over, I’d do it the right way” following his arrest.

Upon his release, Williams will have to complete 10 years of probation. He remains in custody at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.