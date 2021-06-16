Pound man sentenced to 8 months in prison for illegal sale of firearms to undercover agents

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a sentence was established for a Pound, Virginia man who illegally sold firearms to undercover agents.

In a press release, the US Attorney’s Western District of Virginia office stated that James Micheal Boggs, 66, pleaded guilty to one count of willingly engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license.

The investigation, which began in October of 2019 by the ATF, monitored a Wise County farmer’s market with the goal of catching suspected firearms sellers who were dealing without a Federal Firearms License.

The release states that Boggs, among others, were observed selling firearms to others in attendance.

Boggs was also observed selling firearms to undercover ATF agents on three occasions. The guns sold were “nine handguns, a shotgun and an AR-style rifle.”

Agents also informed Boggs they intended to resell them to others who could not legally purchase firearms.