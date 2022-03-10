ST. CHARLES, Va. (WJHL) — While the Town of Pound faces the potential repeal of its charter if it doesn’t get its act together, another Southwest Virginia town appears to be on the verge of being eliminated.

The General Assembly recently passed legislation to eliminate St. Charles, a town with an estimated population of 73 people located in the coalfields of northern Lee County.

The legislation was sponsored by Sen. Todd Pillion (R-Abingdon) and House Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Gate City) and came at the county’s request.

According to Pillion’s office, St. Charles’ town council has been vacant since July 2016. There were a handful of write-in votes in the 2016 election, but no one was sworn in. The 2018 and 2020 elections saw no candidates on the ballot and no voters at the polls.

Unlike Pound in neighboring Wise County, St. Charles was never granted a charter by the General Assembly. Instead, the town was created by the Lee County Circuit Court in January of 1914. At the time, around 300 people lived in the town, according to the court order.

According to the legislation to end the town, current state law requires that charters be granted by the General Assembly.

The legislation was approved by both chambers of the General Assembly and now heads to the governor’s desk.